Law firm partner to trek to Everest base camp

A PARTNER from one of Bolton's biggest law firms is set to take on one of the most physical challenges in the world to raise money for Bolton Hospice where she is chairman. Judith Bromley, partner in charge of the wills and probate department at Russell and Russell Solicitors, is heading to Nepal to complete a trek to Everest base camp.

