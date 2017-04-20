Kandahar hijacking: SC admits appeal by convict Momin

New Delhi , April 21 : The Supreme Court on Friday granted leave and admitted the appeal filed by one of the convicts and co-conspirators, Abdul Latif Adam Momin, in connection with the 1999 IC 814 Kandahar hijacking case. An apex court bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and also comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman granted the leave and admitted Momin's appeal while stating that it would hear the matter very soon.

