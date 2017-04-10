India, Nepal agree to resolve border ...

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Times of India

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Officials of Kheri district in India and Kanchanpur in Nepal have agreed to a joint survey of their boundaries to resolve border dispute. An agreement was signed by officials of the two countries at a meeting yesterday at Mahendranagar in Nepal, Kheri District Magistrate Akashdeep told newspersons here on Thursday.

