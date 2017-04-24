In pictures: Two years on, quake-hit ...

In pictures: Two years on, quake-hit Nepalis still rebuilding on their own

It should have started right away, but two whole years after a pair of massive earthquakes devastated Nepal, survivors are still waiting for the promised reconstruction boom to begin. Donors were quick to pledge $4 billion after the quakes struck on 25 April and 12 May 2015, killing more than 9,000 people and destroying or damaging almost a million houses.

Chicago, IL

