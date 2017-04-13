In pics: air pollution in Nepal's Kathmandu
Vehicles run on dusty road in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 12, 2017. The road expansion project, Melamchi water supply project and even rebuilding of the areas following the April 2015 earthquake affected the air quality of the capital which leads the Kathmandu city as one of the world's worst polluted cities.
