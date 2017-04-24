Impeachment motion against Nepal's 1s...

Impeachment motion against Nepal's 1st woman CJ, Deputy PM resigns...

Kathmandu, Apr 30 Nepal's first woman Chief Justice Sushila Karki was suspended today after an impeachment motion against her was registered in Parliament by two major ruling parties that accused her of "interfering" with the executive and issuing "prejudiced" verdicts. As a fallout of the impeachment motion registered by the lawmakers of the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi resigned over his dissatisfaction with the move.

