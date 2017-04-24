Impeachment motion against Nepal's 1st woman Chief Justice6 min ago

Kathmandu, Apr 30 An impeachment motion against Nepal's first woman Chief Justice Sushila Karki was registered in the Parliament today by two major ruling parties, accusing her of "interfering" in the jurisdiction of the executive and issuing "prejudiced" verdicts. Karki, 64, who has done her Masters in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University, was automatically suspended from the post after the registration of the motion.

