How I survived an Everest avalanche 0:0

April 25 marks the two-year anniversary of the violent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal , triggering deadly landslides and avalanches across the country that killed approximately 9,000 people. The hour-long documentary " Nightmare on Everest ," premiering Monday at 9 p.m. on Smithsonian Channel, recounts the days following the fatal disaster by interviewing climbers on Mount Everest and hikers in Langtang National Park who survived.

