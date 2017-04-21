How I survived an Everest avalanche 0:0

How I survived an Everest avalanche 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: New York Post

April 25 marks the two-year anniversary of the violent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal , triggering deadly landslides and avalanches across the country that killed approximately 9,000 people. The hour-long documentary " Nightmare on Everest ," premiering Monday at 9 p.m. on Smithsonian Channel, recounts the days following the fatal disaster by interviewing climbers on Mount Everest and hikers in Langtang National Park who survived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC