Haryana: Financial commissioner sends summons to Nepal resident via WhatsApp

Friday

ENSURING THAT the traditional mechanism of legal procedures' enforcement should not be a hindrance in taking cases to a logical conclusion and technological advancement should be better utilised, the Court of Haryana Financial Commissioner has ordered service of summons through WhatsApp messenger on mobile phone of a person residing in Nepal. In one of its kind orders, probably for the first time in the country, when it came to the fore that in an ancestral property partition case of Hisar district, one of the family members could not be served summons since he has shifted to Kathmandu, the Court of Haryana Financial Commissioner Dr Ashok Khemka ordered issuing of summons on his cellphone through WhatsApp.

Chicago, IL

