Go to Everest Base Camp - " just for breakfast

In December, chefs from Noma and London's Ledbury built the world's highest-altitude pop-up restaurant at Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal In December, chefs from Noma and London's Ledbury built the world's highest-altitude pop-up restaurant at Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal. It sounded like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and in many ways, it was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.