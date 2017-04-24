Fundraisers reach Everest base camp i...

Fundraisers reach Everest base camp in bid to raise money for Bolton Hospice

This Is Lancashire

TWO tireless fundraisers have made it to the Everest base camp in a bid to raise money for Bolton Hospice . Judith Bromley, a partner at Bolton law firm Russell and Russell Solicitors, has been trekking with fellow fundraiser Gabrielle MacDonald to the camp.

Chicago, IL

