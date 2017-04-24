Fundraisers reach Everest base camp in bid to raise money for Bolton Hospice
TWO tireless fundraisers have made it to the Everest base camp in a bid to raise money for Bolton Hospice . Judith Bromley, a partner at Bolton law firm Russell and Russell Solicitors, has been trekking with fellow fundraiser Gabrielle MacDonald to the camp.
