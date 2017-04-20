Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai arr...

Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai arrested

Kathmandu, April 2 - Former Nepal Prime Minister -- and Chairman of Naya Shakti Nepal party -- Baburam Bhattarai was arrested from outside the Election Commission Office here on Sunday, the media reported. Bhattarai, his wife Hisila Yami, and Communist Party of Nepal Maoist Revolutionary leader C.P. Gajurel, among others, were picked up by police while they were staging a sit-in outside the EC office to protest denial of election symbol to the party, The Kathmandu Post reported.

