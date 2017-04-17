Former guide who first scaled Everest...

Former guide who first scaled Everest 10 times hospitalized

A former Sherpa guide who was the first person to scale Mount Everest 10 times has been hospitalized in Nepal after suffering a brain hemorrhage, an official said Monday. Ang Rita was rushed to a hospital in Kathmandu, the capital, last week after he fell unconscious, said Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

