Foreign agencies may have abducted ex-Army officer: Pakistan10 min ago

Islamabad, April 13 : Without blaming India by name, Pakistan on Thursday said "foreign intelligence agencies" may have kidnapped a retired Pakistani Army officer who has gone missing in Nepal. The Dawn quoted Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying at the weekly press briefing that retired Lt Col Habib Zahir had been trapped in Nepal "after being lured into a job offer".

