Federal Alliance announces strike against local polls in Nepal

Kathmandu, April 16 - The Federal Alliance on Sunday announced a series of protest programmes, beginning from April 18, against the local-level elections scheduled for next month. At a time when Nepal is on the verge of holding local elections on May 14, the step taken by the Federal Alliance -- an alliance of Madhesi and Janjati parties -- added further complications in holding the three-tier elections -- local, provincial and central -- within another 10 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.