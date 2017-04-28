Feature: Quake widows in Nepal earn l...

Feature: Quake widows in Nepal earn living through tourism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

For the first time in her life, Tashi has been operating a hotel in Langtang village serving trekkers from various countries and local porters. On some days, she does not even get enough time to have lunch until 4:00 p.m. in her stone-carved, newly constructed hotel, which is called "Flavor Guest House."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC