Feature: Nepal's businesses still suffering 2 years after devastating ...

It has just been two years since Bishnu Shrestha opened the "Hotel Small Heaven" in the Tatopani area which borders China, with the hotel targeting traders involved in Nepal-China trade and tourists when the deadly earthquake struck Nepal on April 25, 2015. ) border point, which was the main trade route for inland bilateral trade between the two countries, has remained closed, leaving The closure of the border point has severely hurt businesses which used to depend on the cross-border movement of goods and people, such as local hotels and restaurants, shops, business people carrying goods, and loaders among others.

