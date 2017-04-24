Emergency aid to crisis zones is Isra...

Emergency aid to crisis zones is Israel's proudest export

14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Two years after a massive earthquake rocked Nepal, Israeli officer recalls the rapid deployment and the tireless efforts to save lives Two years after Lt.Col Oz Gino landed in Nepal as part of the largest aid delegation to the country devastated by an earthquake, the officer in the Home Front Command's Search and Rescue unit is still moved by the memories of his fellow soldiers working day and night to save injured Nepalis. Standing on the tarmac in Kathmandu, "it was incredible it was to see our planes with the Star of David on them.

Chicago, IL

