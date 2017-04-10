Climate change scientists' bid to dri...

Climate change scientists' bid to drill Everest glacier

BBC News

Climate-change scientists are to travel to the Himalayas in a bid to become the first team to successfully drill through the world's highest glacier. The Aberystwyth University-led group will use a drill adapted from a car wash to cut into the Khumbu glacier in the foothills of Everest.

Chicago, IL

