Chinese NGO starts rebuilding quake-d...

Chinese NGO starts rebuilding quake-damaged school in Nepal

The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation , a Chinese NGO, started rebuilding a quake-damaged school in Nepal on Sunday. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Mahendra Adarsha Vidyashram public school was held in Nepal's Lalitpur district with the presence of Chinese delegates, local leaders, students and their parents.

Chicago, IL

