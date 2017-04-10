Cabinet approves MoU for establishmen...

Cabinet approves MoU for establishment of BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , April 12 : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Power for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the BIMSTEC grid interconnection. A cabinet release said that the MoU will be signed by member states of BIMSTEC at the upcoming 3rd BIMSTEC Energy Ministers' Meeting to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal shortly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC