Cabinet approves MoU for establishment of BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection
New Delhi , April 12 : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Power for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the BIMSTEC grid interconnection. A cabinet release said that the MoU will be signed by member states of BIMSTEC at the upcoming 3rd BIMSTEC Energy Ministers' Meeting to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal shortly.
