British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest

Top British DJ Paul Oakenfold braved thinning air and freezing temperatures to host the "highest party on earth" at Everest base camp on Tuesday, playing to around 100 climbers - all in full mountain gear. KATHMANDU: Top British DJ Paul Oakenfold braved thinning air and freezing temperatures to host the "highest party on earth" at Everest base camp on Tuesday , playing to around 100 climbers - all in full mountain gear.

