At 85, Nepali aims to regain title of oldest Everest climber

A Nepali who was once the oldest climber to scale Mount Everest is attempting to regain that title, at age 85, with hopes that the feat will help him spread a message of peace. Min Bahadur Sherchan plans to climb the 8,850-meter peak next month during a window of favorable weather on the summit.

