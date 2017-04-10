At 85, Nepali aims to regain title of oldest Everest climber

Nepalese mountain climber Min Bahadur Sherchan, smiles as he finishes his morning Yoga workout at his residence in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. The 85-year-old climber who was once the oldest person to scale the world's highest mountain is heading back to Mount Everest in hopes of scaling the peak and regaining the title.

