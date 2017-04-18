Arson attack on Nepala s cathedral

3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Unknown arsonists attacked Assumption Cathedral in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 18, destroying a car and two motorbikes and damaging the priests' residence and part of the cathedral. "This is shocking," said Father Ignatius Rai, the cathedral's rector.

Chicago, IL

