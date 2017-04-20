Aditya Sinha: Big Brother is not watc...

Aditya Sinha: Big Brother is not watching over you

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

India is not a generous neighbour, even to countries like Nepal, whose people love PM Modi and desperately need our help Victims of the 2015 earthquake gather their belongings, rendered homeless a second time after the Kathmandu police on March 14, 2017, demolished the largest settlement camp where 100 displaced families were staying. Pic/AFP On a visit to Kathmandu last week I met the interesting 81-year-old recently retired surgeon, Dr Sudip Bhattacharya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC