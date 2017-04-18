A Blueprint for Hope: Design for Amer...

A Blueprint for Hope: Design for America NYU

Yesterday

Focused on social activism, Design for America NYU works with communities and their residents to make an impact. DFA NYU strives to incite hope by joining people together in this uncertain time.

Chicago, IL

