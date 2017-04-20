2014 Lychee Tea Rooms

I often refer to hard work I witnessed in Nepal but this is the second upload showing an elderly local man enjoying a lazy afternoon ... :-) In my last post I described two alternative routes to walk to the World Peace Pagoda from Pokhara. On my last day in the Pokhara Valley I hired a boat to cross the lake Phewa and walked up a steep path leading to the top of the mountain ridge surrounding the lake .

