10:10 23yo Uzbek woman arrested with fake Indian visa

Immigration officials at the city's international airport caught an Uzbek who tried to fly back to her country with a fake Indian visa on April 15, reports The Times of India City . Sahar police, who have taken custody of Rajabova Zebarjon , learnt that she got the visa through a travel agent in Kathmandu before flying to Delhi.

Chicago, IL

