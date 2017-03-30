Yangon-Kathmandu air links launched
The twice-weekly direct flights by the Nepal-China joint venture airline was its second new route after service from the Nepalese capital to Kuala Lumpur, the company said on its website. This is the first time an airline is flying direct between the two destinations since the Union of Burma Airways -- now called the Myanmar National Airlines -- operated the route between 1989 and 1993.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
