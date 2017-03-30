Yangon-Kathmandu air links launched

Yangon-Kathmandu air links launched

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bangkok Post

The twice-weekly direct flights by the Nepal-China joint venture airline was its second new route after service from the Nepalese capital to Kuala Lumpur, the company said on its website. This is the first time an airline is flying direct between the two destinations since the Union of Burma Airways -- now called the Myanmar National Airlines -- operated the route between 1989 and 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC