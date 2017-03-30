Women on their period in Nepal live in huts without walls
Women on their period in Nepalese village are banished to wooden huts with no walls as they risk their lives in bizarre Hindu ritual In a village in the Surkhet District, western Nepal, women on their periods are forced to bear freezing temperatures in a small thatched hut with no walls. Women who are menstruating are considered untouchable, according to the centuries-old Hindu ritual of chhaupadi, and are banned from touching food, cattle and men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC