Women on their period in Nepal live i...

Women on their period in Nepal live in huts without walls

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Women on their period in Nepalese village are banished to wooden huts with no walls as they risk their lives in bizarre Hindu ritual In a village in the Surkhet District, western Nepal, women on their periods are forced to bear freezing temperatures in a small thatched hut with no walls. Women who are menstruating are considered untouchable, according to the centuries-old Hindu ritual of chhaupadi, and are banned from touching food, cattle and men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC