Two Labuan Climbers Successfully Reach Annapurna Base Camp In Nepal

Two local hikers achieved rare mountaineering glory last Wednesday by becoming the first Labuan climbers to set foot on the summit of Annapurna Base Camp located at an altitude of 13,500 feet in Nepal. Through their feat, 46-year-old Floreta Mojikon and 34-year-old Akhbar Khan ensured that Labuan flag fluttered on the world's 10th highest summit.

