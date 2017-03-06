Three dead as clashes erupt in Nepal'...

Three dead as clashes erupt in Nepal's Terai region

Nawalparasi [Nepal], Mar. 7 : At least three cadres of United Democratic Madhesi Front died in the clash in Rajbiraj of Saptari as clash erupted when UDMF Cadres tried to block the UML's program on Monday. The security forces had to use force in order to bring the condition under control.

