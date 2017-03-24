Stourbridge filmmaker wants to 'bette...

Stourbridge filmmaker wants to 'better the world' with youth poverty documentary

Stourbridge filmmaker Aidan Joseph during his three weeks of filming in Nepal for his new documentary on youth poverty. Photo: Aidan Joseph A STOURBRIDGE filmmaker who spent three weeks recording a documentary about youth poverty in Nepal has spoken of his experiences of life in the third world.

