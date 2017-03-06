Standing the test of Mother Nature

The defining professional services offered by leading Hong Kong firms have increasingly played a role in key Belt and Road projects, including those located in challenging environments. The National Armed Police Force Academy project , 20km southwest of the city of Kathmandu, involves site formation, road works and construction work for more than ten buildings with a gross floor area of 15,353m2 on a site spanning 16.8 hectares.

