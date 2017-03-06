Sri Lankan MPs Join South Asian lawmakers to priorities and...

Mar 06, Colombo: Four members of Parliament from Sri Lanka have joined fellow lawmakers from across South Asia in the first meeting of 'The South Asia Parliamentarian Platform for Children', to agree ways to priorities and safeguard children's rights in a region that is home to over 1.7 billion people including 621 million children under the age of 18. The two day event, which took place on the 2 and 3 March in Kathmandu, was organized by UNICEF South Asia in coordination with the Parliament of Nepal. Despite economic growth and consequent improvements in realizing the rights of children, massive disparities still exist preventing children from living in dignity, reaching their full potential and making choices about their futures.

