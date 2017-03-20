Savour sub-continental food at Hilton...

Savour sub-continental food at Hilton Chennai

2 hrs ago

Chennai, March 13 - After India's frontiers got realigned during partition in 1947, the cuisine of the countries beyond our borders got confined within their own boundaries. To overcome that, the Hilton Chennai's Ayna restaurant is hosting an India-Beyond Borders food festival with vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

