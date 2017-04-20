SAARC Secretary Gen meets Nepal Army chief1 min ago

SAARC Secretary Gen meets Nepal Army ...

Kathmandu, Mar 31 The newly-appointed Secretary General of SAARC Amjad Hussain B Sial today called on Nepal army chief and discussed bilateral ties and matters relating to mutual interests. Sial held a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff Gen Rajendra Chhetri of Nepal at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

