Saarc countries pull up Pakistan for unpaid dues

Pakistan is the only member of the SAARC which has not yet contributed any amount for running the institution since it started functioning in Delhi in 2010. NEW DELHI: India and six other members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation have pulled up Pakistan , asking it to immediately pay up $7.85 million as its contribution to the South Asian University .

