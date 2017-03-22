Prachanda to meet Xi on China visit

Prachanda to meet Xi on China visit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, March 22 - Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will leave here for China on Thursday to attend the Boao Asia Forum in China's Hainan province during which he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. Prachanda will travel to Beijing to meet Xi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC