Police open fire on protesters in sou...

Police open fire on protesters in southern Nepal, killing 3

6 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A government official says police in Nepal have opened fire on protesters who were attempting to disrupt a political rally, killing at least three. Many others on both sides were reportedly injured.

Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Chicago, IL

