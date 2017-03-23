PM Dahal off to China for week-long visit
This is the first high-profile visit from China to Nepal after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal took office last August. China, which has invested in hospitals, roads, hydropower projects and airports in Nepal, is keen to include it in President Xi Jinping's flagship "One Belt, One Road" initiative to link Asia with Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
