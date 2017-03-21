Plan to curb terror, boost maritime security likely at NSA Summit
NSA Ajit Doval will be joined by his counterparts from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhu... Read More NEW DELHI: India will push for a joint action plan to counter terrorism, de-radicalise potential recruits, and enhance maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region when it hosts on Tuesday the first meeting of the national security advisers to the seven BIMSTEC countries. The BIMSTEC is a crucial regional platform in India's strategy for ending cross-border extremism as the SAARC , the South Asian grouping, has failed to achieve its security goals because of Pakistan's ambivalence in approving the counter-terror convention.
