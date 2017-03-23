New Indian envoy arrives in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, March 25 - , Newly appointed Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri arrived here on Saturday. India on March 11 appointed Puri as its 24th envoy to Nepal as his predecessor Ranjit Rae completed his term on February 28, The Himalayan Times reported.

Chicago, IL

