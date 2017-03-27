New fundraiser for paramedic who went...

New fundraiser for paramedic who went to Nepal after earthquake

A MALVERN paramedic who flew out to Nepal to help the country when it was hit by an earthquake has organised a new fundraising ball. Phil Llewellyn flew to Nepal to offer his expertise after a massive earthquake hit capital Kathmandu killing 9,000 and injuring thousands more in 2015.

