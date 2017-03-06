Nepali police kill three ethnic prote...

Nepali police kill three ethnic protesters in new violence over charter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Nepali police shot and killed at least three ethnic Madhesis in the country's restive southern plains as they tried to disrupt an opposition rally, officials said on Monday, the deadliest incident in more than a year over its post-monarchy charter. The volatile Himalayan nation, sandwiched between China and India, has been in turmoil since the September 2015 adoption of the constitution that the minority Madhesi people living along the border with India oppose for failing to accommodate their interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC