Nepali police kill three ethnic protesters in new violence over charter

Nepali police shot and killed at least three ethnic Madhesis in the country's restive southern plains as they tried to disrupt an opposition rally, officials said on Monday, the deadliest incident in more than a year over its post-monarchy charter. The volatile Himalayan nation, sandwiched between China and India, has been in turmoil since the September 2015 adoption of the constitution that the minority Madhesi people living along the border with India oppose for failing to accommodate their interests.

