Nepali citizen killed along border, India denies firing

Kathmandu, March 9 - A Nepali national was killed when Indian border guards Sashastra Seema Bal allegedly opened fire at the Nepal-India border on Thursday following a dispute over building a culvert over Sano Khola river in Kanchanpur district of Nepal. Kanchanpur shares the border with India's Uttarakhand state.

