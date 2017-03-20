Nepalese Celebrate Festival Of Colors Holi With Gusto
Nepalese people across the hilly region of the country, including the Kathmandu valley, celebrated the festival of colors Holi on Sunday with merriment, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Holi is one of the major festivals celebrated annually in the Himalayan country.
