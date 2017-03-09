Nepal: Use Proportionate Force While Policing Protests
Authorities in Nepal should immediately investigate allegations of indiscriminate and excessive use of force by security forces that has led to four deaths, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also ensure proper protection for the National Human Rights Commission , whose officials, including commissioner Mohna Ansari and other staff members, recently came under physical assault while in their vehicle while investigating abuses southern Nepal.
