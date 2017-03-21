Nepal to strap Everest climbers with GPS device
A team of climbers, including 80-year-old Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura, stand on the summit of Mount Ev... Read More KATHMANDU: Some climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest during the upcoming spring climbing season will be strapped with a GPS device to locate them in case they are in trouble and to prevent false claims of reaching the summit, officials said Monday. Hundreds of climbers are expected to attempt to climb the world's highest peak in April and May, but only a few will be fitted with the devices as an experiment.
